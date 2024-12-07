Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,900 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,462,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,746,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,319,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,458,000 after acquiring an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141,209 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Up 1.2 %

VLTO stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

