Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,600 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

