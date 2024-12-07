Fmr LLC Purchases 128,981 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,981 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.58% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $65,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 711,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $28.34 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,897.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,560. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $233,837. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

