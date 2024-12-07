Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 303.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Popular were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 10.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 70.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $2,283,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $4,171,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 23.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at $325,569.72. This represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $99.15 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Popular’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

