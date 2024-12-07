Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 75,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4,075.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $36.02 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

