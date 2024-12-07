Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Cytek Biosciences worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTKB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3,452.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 919,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 1,013.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 133.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 295,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 168,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.46. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

