114,668 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 114,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 344.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 732.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
NYSE:SWI opened at $14.51 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,212,171 shares in the company, valued at $30,262,499.28. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.41. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $4,703,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
