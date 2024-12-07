114,668 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 114,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 344.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 732.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE:SWI opened at $14.51 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,212,171 shares in the company, valued at $30,262,499.28. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.41. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $4,703,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.