REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of REX American Resources worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 95.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:REX opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $60.78.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

