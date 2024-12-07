Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478,706 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $782.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

