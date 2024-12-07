Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.76 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.