Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. The trade was a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

MHK stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

