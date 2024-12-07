169,600 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 169,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.11 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

