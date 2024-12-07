Fmr LLC Purchases 2,472,263 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472,263 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $60,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,653.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,214,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,145,643 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 272,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 213,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

