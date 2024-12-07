Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.20 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DXCM opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

