Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,800 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,397.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 67.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

