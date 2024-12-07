Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,721 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Barrett Business Services worth $61,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,834,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 640,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 598,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 155.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 326,502 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $16,422,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $189,044.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,738.72. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,321.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,174.27. This trade represents a 16.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

