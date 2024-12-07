Fmr LLC Cuts Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,688 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.92% of St. Joe worth $65,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 9.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 130.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.25. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at St. Joe

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. This trade represents a 2.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 343,400 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $18,354,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,396,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,849,552.80. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,400 shares of company stock worth $23,953,600 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.