Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,400 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11,282.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,159 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,476,000 after acquiring an additional 212,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,192 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

About Ovintiv



Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

