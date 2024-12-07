Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,968,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,260,014 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $61,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 267,713 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.07. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

