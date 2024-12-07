Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 300 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,631 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,760,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,889,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.1 %

RL stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.03 and a fifty-two week high of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

