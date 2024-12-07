Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.8 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,257.54 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,086.88 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,330.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,386.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.