Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,500 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 3.8% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Onsemi by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

