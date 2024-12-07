Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

