Pitcairn Co. Sells 12,818 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,776,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,540,000 after acquiring an additional 343,287 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $174.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. This represents a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

