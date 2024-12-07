NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NYSE NVR opened at $8,946.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,330.74 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,337.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,690.83.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

