Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 991 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $162.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.56 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

