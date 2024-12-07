Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

