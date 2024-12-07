Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 78.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

UHT stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 222.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UHT

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.