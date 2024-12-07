EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of EZCORP worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZPW. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.05. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

In other EZCORP news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $428,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,725.64. This represents a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

