HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

