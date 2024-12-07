Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,199,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 610,971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 35.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

