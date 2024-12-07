Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 142,377 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 135,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,478,245.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,843,100.72. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 334,037 shares of company stock worth $3,862,091 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $565.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

