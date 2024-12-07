Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,000 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile



PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

