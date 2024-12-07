Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 88,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 64,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $174.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
