Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,757 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $66,485,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 357.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,917,000 after buying an additional 407,764 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,568,000 after acquiring an additional 397,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

