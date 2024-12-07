Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after acquiring an additional 884,580 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,117,000 after purchasing an additional 205,260 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,353,000 after purchasing an additional 178,634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $286.76 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $210.85 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

