Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 169,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 187,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 146.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EGBN opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $883.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

