Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

TMP opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

