Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,300 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETD stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $767.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,708,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,240,644.70. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

