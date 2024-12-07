Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,116,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,415,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,060,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,936,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $51.03.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

