Cerity Partners LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,429,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in BOK Financial by 130.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.18. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.76 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.