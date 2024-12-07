Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,730 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 2.01. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $4,108,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659.88. The trade was a 99.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $393,594.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,469.74. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.