Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,200 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

AXL stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $779.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.95.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Bank of America increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

