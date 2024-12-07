Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

GDEN stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

