Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 29,400 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $611,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 597,120 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,336,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 339,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $33.91 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

