Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,553,000 after buying an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

