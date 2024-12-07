Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $6,102,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $216.70 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.41 and a 12 month high of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.67. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.