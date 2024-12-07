Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,700 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $49,924,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after acquiring an additional 838,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.62 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.