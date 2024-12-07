HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,578 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.