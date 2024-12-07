Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The trade was a 51.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,016 shares of company stock valued at $128,034. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.